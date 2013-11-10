Peyton's four TDs power Broncos past Chargers

SAN DIEGO -- Peyton Manning threw for 330 yards and four touchdowns, three to Demaryius Thomas, as he efficiently led the Denver Broncos to a 28-20 victory against San Diego on Sunday in their first game since coach John Fox had heart surgery.

Fox, who was released from the hospital Friday, planned to watch the game on TV at his offseason home in Charlotte, N.C., a team spokesman said.

With interim coach Jack Del Rio in charge, Manning kept the Broncos (8-1) rolling. He threw touchdown passes of 11, 7 and 34 yards to Thomas on consecutive drives spanning the second and third quarters.

Julius Thomas had a 74-yard catch-and-run on Denver's first drive.

The Broncos' scoring drives lasted 57 seconds; 2 minutes, 27 seconds, 1:25, and 3:26.

Manning has thrown for 3,249 yards and 33 touchdowns in nine games. San Diego fell to 4-5.

