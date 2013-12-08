Peyton's four TDs lead Broncos to blowout of Titans

DENVER -- Unbothered by the freezing weather, Matt Prater set an NFL record with a 64-yard field goal and Peyton Manning threw four more touchdown passes Sunday, lifting the Denver Broncos to a 51-28 victory over the Tennessee Titans.
The temperature was 14 degrees when Prater kicked his record setter to close the first half and pull Denver within 21-20.
Denver's quarterback set a franchise record with 39 completions and finished with 397 yards.
Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 172 yards for the Titans (5-8), who went 73 yards in five plays to score on the game's first drive and led 21-10 in the middle of the second quarter.
