Peyton Manning won't transcend Broncos' brutal schedule

First, let's examine the six division games. They'll honestly be the easiest part of Denver's schedule -- and it's still tough. The Oakland Raiders are rapidly improving, while the San Diego Chargers still have Philip Rivers, regardless of who he's throwing the ball to. (Though I did hear they worked out John Jefferson the other day ...) And the Kansas City Chiefs are better than their 7-9 record last year indicated. If K.C. can get solid quarterback play, Romeo Crennel's team will be a factor. None of these defenses will slow Peyton down, but they're also not the Jaguars, Titans and Texans teams that Manning feasted on the majority of his career. They're actually decent. Remember, Manning played in possibly the worst division in football for most of his professional life. Would he have been to the playoffs as many times if he was in the AFC North? The NFC East? Not likely. This will be an uptick in competition for Peyton, and Denver could easily go 3-3 in its AFC West games. The good news for Manning and the Broncos is that no team will run away with the division, so they'll be in it down to the wire.