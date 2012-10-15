Peyton Manning wins GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week

Down 24-0, Manning directs comeback win:Peyton Manning added another dramatic chapter to his storied NFL career in the Denver Broncos' 35-24 win over the San Diego Chargers. In delivering the Broncos to victory, Manning overcame the largest deficit of his career to win. The Broncos faced a 24-0 deficit at halftime, then scored 35 unanswered points in the second half to secure the win. Manning's previous career-best comeback was in 2003 when his Indianapolis Colts came back from 21 points down to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 38-35, in overtime.