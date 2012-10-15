Peyton Manning wins GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week

Published: Oct 15, 2012 at 05:26 PM

Denver Broncos QB Peyton Manning added another dramatic chapter to his storied NFL career in the Broncos' 35-24 win over the San Diego Chargers. His effort earned him the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week for games played on October 11-15, the NFL announced Friday . The GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week is the best moment or play of the week that represents determination and perseverance.

NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT NOMINEES

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Wilson's heroics help lift Seahawks to victory: Trailing 23-10 to the New England Patriots with a little more than nine minutes left to play, Seattle Seahawks rookie QB Russell Wilson engineered two touchdown drives in a comeback win. The second drive was capped in dramatic fashion as Wilson found WR Sidney Rice for a 46-yard game-winning touchdown with 1:18 remaining.

Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

Stafford leads Lions' late-game surge: With QB Matthew Stafford and WR Calvin Johnson largely held in check for three quarters, the host Philadelphia Eagles held a 10-point fourth-quarter lead on the Detroit Lions. Yet, Stafford led the Lions to 17 points in the last 10 minutes of regulation to force overtime, throwing for a score and running for another. In overtime, Jason Hanson kicked the 45-yard winning field goal to bring the Lions to 2-3 on the season.

Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos

Down 24-0, Manning directs comeback win:Peyton Manning added another dramatic chapter to his storied NFL career in the Denver Broncos' 35-24 win over the San Diego Chargers. In delivering the Broncos to victory, Manning overcame the largest deficit of his career to win. The Broncos faced a 24-0 deficit at halftime, then scored 35 unanswered points in the second half to secure the win. Manning's previous career-best comeback was in 2003 when his Indianapolis Colts came back from 21 points down to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 38-35, in overtime.

NFLPA_for_white_inside.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk speeds past Saints for 44-yard game-winner: 'I don't think I ran that fast since college'

With the Jaguars having become a toothless prowl, quarterback ﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ was just looking for a spark. He found ﻿Christian Kirk﻿ -- and 44 yards later Jacksonville had the touchdown that would hold for the game-winner in a 31-24 victory over the Saints. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Jaguars' win over Saints on Thursday night

Trevor Lawrence hit Christian Kirk for a 44-yard game-winning touchdown and the Jacksonville Jaguars defense held off Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints for a 31-24 victory on Thursday night. 
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy on lack of production: 'Whole lot of stuff that you've got to go through as a receiver to be successful'

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy's production has been lacking and then some this season. On Thursday, the wideout noted that stats can be deceiving and looking at the film shows his true worth. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Field and Stream, late Sunday matchup previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back with writer Matt Okada to talk about his top waiver wire targets heading into week 7, but first the guys answer some questions from listeners.