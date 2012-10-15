Peyton Manning wins GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week

Denver Broncos QB Peyton Manning added another dramatic chapter to his storied NFL career in the Broncos' 35-24 win over the San Diego Chargers. His effort earned him the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week for games played on October 11-15, the NFL announced Friday . The GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week is the best moment or play of the week that represents determination and perseverance.
NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT NOMINEES
Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
Wilson's heroics help lift Seahawks to victory: Trailing 23-10 to the New England Patriots with a little more than nine minutes left to play, Seattle Seahawks rookie QB Russell Wilson engineered two touchdown drives in a comeback win. The second drive was capped in dramatic fashion as Wilson found WR Sidney Rice for a 46-yard game-winning touchdown with 1:18 remaining.
Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions
Stafford leads Lions' late-game surge: With QB Matthew Stafford and WR Calvin Johnson largely held in check for three quarters, the host Philadelphia Eagles held a 10-point fourth-quarter lead on the Detroit Lions. Yet, Stafford led the Lions to 17 points in the last 10 minutes of regulation to force overtime, throwing for a score and running for another. In overtime, Jason Hanson kicked the 45-yard winning field goal to bring the Lions to 2-3 on the season.
Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos
Down 24-0, Manning directs comeback win:Peyton Manning added another dramatic chapter to his storied NFL career in the Denver Broncos' 35-24 win over the San Diego Chargers. In delivering the Broncos to victory, Manning overcame the largest deficit of his career to win. The Broncos faced a 24-0 deficit at halftime, then scored 35 unanswered points in the second half to secure the win. Manning's previous career-best comeback was in 2003 when his Indianapolis Colts came back from 21 points down to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 38-35, in overtime.