Peyton Manning will run familiar schemes with Denver Broncos

Manning will go down as one of the most accurate passers in NFL history, but some of his success in Indianapolis was due to the clever utilization of the wide-receiver screen. The Colts would routinely get the ball to Reggie Wayne, Austin Collie and Pierre Garcon on the perimeter to take advantage of their superior running skills in space. The receiver screen also served as an effective counter to blitz pressure without exposing Manning to unnecessary hits in the pocket.