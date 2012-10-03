Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady, Falcons-Redskins head Week 5

Published: Oct 03, 2012 at 05:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

There's no doubt: Last year was a phenomenal year for the NFL. It was impossible to leave any weekend unfulfilled, right up until a heart-stopping Super Bowl XLVI.

Yet ... I couldn't help but feel like something was missing. For the first time since 1997, there was no Peyton Manning. And that also meant no showdowns between Manning and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

While Manning has switched teams, thankfully we're back in business this year, with Broncos vs. Patriots taking center stage on Sunday. It will be the 13th duel between the two top quarterbacks of their era, players who have combined to earn four Super Bowl rings (in seven total appearances) and six NFL MVPs, creating countless memorable moments in their rivalry along the way. Fourth-and-2 in 2009 and James Sanders' interception in 2010 were only the most recent.

What will Brady and Manning have for us this Sunday in Gillette Stadium? In a week that features zero matchups between teams with winning records, this is the one to watch.

Here is your Week 5 primer, with games ranked in order of intrigue, from 1 to 14:

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter @RapSheet

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

C.J. Stroud-led draft class laying fine foundation for Texans; early Defensive Player of the Year candidates

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks spotlights one draft class that's truly laying the foundation for an NFL franchise. Plus, an early look at the top contenders in what could be a special Defensive Player of the Year race.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio are back with a new episode of the podcast.
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) doubtful to play Sunday; would miss third game in a row

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) is doubtful for Los Angeles' Week 4 meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders, per the team's official injury report. 
news

Niners WR Deebo Samuel questionable for Sunday vs. Cardinals

Niners wide receiver Deebo Samuel (rib/knee) is questionable for San Francisco's Week 4 game against the Arizona Cardinals. 