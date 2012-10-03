Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady, Falcons-Redskins head Week 5

While Manning has switched teams, thankfully we're back in business this year, with Broncos vs. Patriots taking center stage on Sunday. It will be the 13th duel between the two top quarterbacks of their era, players who have combined to earn four Super Bowl rings (in seven total appearances) and six NFL MVPs, creating countless memorable moments in their rivalry along the way. Fourth-and-2 in 2009 and James Sanders' interception in 2010 were only the most recent.