Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady, Falcons-Redskins head Week 5

There's no doubt: Last year was a phenomenal year for the NFL. It was impossible to leave any weekend unfulfilled, right up until a heart-stopping Super Bowl XLVI.
Yet ... I couldn't help but feel like something was missing. For the first time since 1997, there was no Peyton Manning. And that also meant no showdowns between Manning and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
While Manning has switched teams, thankfully we're back in business this year, with Broncos vs. Patriots taking center stage on Sunday. It will be the 13th duel between the two top quarterbacks of their era, players who have combined to earn four Super Bowl rings (in seven total appearances) and six NFL MVPs, creating countless memorable moments in their rivalry along the way. Fourth-and-2 in 2009 and James Sanders' interception in 2010 were only the most recent.
What will Brady and Manning have for us this Sunday in Gillette Stadium? In a week that features zero matchups between teams with winning records, this is the one to watch.
Here is your Week 5 primer, with games ranked in order of intrigue, from 1 to 14: