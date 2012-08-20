Peyton Manning: Turnovers won't fly with Broncos

In one sense, it's been a smashing success. Manning's arm strength is good and he's been as accurate as ever. Most importantly, his body has held up, even after taking his first hit against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.
"Two interceptions. Two in the red zone, two weeks in a row. Just can't have it," Manning said Monday, via The Associated Press. "Tipped balls, whatever it is. Can't have it. Got to find a way to protect the ball better, ensure we get some kind of points when we're down there in the red zone."
"You get in that position and you get the fingers pointed at yourself when things don't go the right way, that's kind of the right way to point fingers," Fox said. "And so, he gets that. I think that's who he is and that does help spread throughout the football team."
Manning has made some mistakes, but he's looked better than his numbers indicate. Of course, sky-high expectations are part of the game in Denver this season.