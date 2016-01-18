Peyton Manning-Tom Brady: Craving a classic, fearing a clunker

Truthfully, I'm going to really enjoy this week. I love history. And my mindset is that this will indeed be the last time we ever get to see Peyton Manning and Tom Brady square off in the playoffs. I'm going to soak up every memory, every nugget about this legendary clash between two of the greatest quarterbacks -- or the two greatest quarterbacks? -- in NFL history. And selfishly, yes, it's my era of football, personified. I live for this.