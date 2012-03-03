Peyton Manning throws at Duke under old mentor's watch

Published: Mar 03, 2012 at 12:42 AM

Reports have circulated in recent days that Peyton Manning's rehabilitation from neck surgery is progressing in a positive direction. In fact, four sources with knowledge of Manning's rehab recently told NFL Network's Albert Breer that the Indianapolis Colts quarterback steadily has regained strength in his grip and triceps.

One source told Breer that Manning is throwing the ball "really well," while another said the quarterback "feels good" about where he is in the process.

Now there's visual proof to confirm Manning's returning arm strength, as a 27-second video of the quarterback going through an aggressive throwing session while wearing his Colts helmet, shoulder pads and jersey at Duke University appeared on YouTube late Friday.

A source confirmed to Breer on Saturday that the player in the video is Manning.

In the video, which appears to have been taken from behind a goal post in an end zone, Manning can be seen throwing deep balls and "out" routes to either side of the field.

Manning was accompanied by receivers Brandon Stokley, Austin Collie and tight end Dallas Clark at this week's workouts, which were conducted under the supervision of Duke coach David Cutcliffe, the quarterback's offensive coordinator at the University of Tennessee. Manning had worked out in South Florida before this most recent set of sessions in Durham, N.C.

Manning attended Saturday night's Duke-North Carolina men's basketball game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, sitting next to Cutcliffe in a courtside seat under the basket that the Blue Devils defended during the first half.

Manning is due a $28 million option bonus March 8, and speculation has persisted that the Colts will release the four-time NFL MVP before that date.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

