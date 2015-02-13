Around the NFL

Peyton Manning tells Broncos brass he wants to return

Published: Feb 13, 2015 at 11:31 AM

Peyton Manning isn't ready to call it a career. What does this mean for his future with the Broncos?

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Albert Breer reported Friday that Manning communicated to Broncos officials that he'd like to return for a fourth season with the team, according to a team source. The communication came during a face-to-face,one-on-one meeting with general manager John Elway in Denver on Thursday.

Broncos president/CEO Joe Ellis flew down to New Orleans on owner Pat Bowlen's plane to pick up Manning in a gesture of respect to the quarterback, Breer added.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen had the first report on Manning's message.

Manning wants back in, but intrigue remains. Rapoport said on Friday's edition of NFL Total Access that multiple NFL general managers wonder if -- following a series of significant changes -- the Broncos really want Manning to return. New coach Gary Kubiak runs a defined offense that's much different than the offenses Manning has run during his time with the Colts as well as the Broncos under John Fox and Adam Gase.

There's also the financial side of things. Manning is due to make $19 million this season, more than double what Tom Brady is scheduled to make in base salary next season. It remains to be seen if the Broncos are willing to be tied to that salary, or will seek a contract restructuring or reduction.

Manning's $19 million salary becomes guaranteed if he is still on the Broncos' roster on March 9, one day before the start of the new league year. Manning must also pass a physical before that date, which is serving as a de facto deadline, per Breer.

It should still be considered a surprise if Manning isn't back in Denver. But nothing is decided as we get closer to final decision time.

