Around the NFL

Peyton Manning still doesn't have feeling in fingertips

Published: Aug 24, 2015 at 03:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Over the past three seasons, Peyton Manning has completed 1,245 passes for 14,863 yards with the Denver Broncos.

The quarterback told The MMQB's Peter King he's done all that without having feeling in his fingertips on his right hand.

"I can't feel anything in my fingertips," Manning said. "It's crazy. I've talked to a doctor recently who said, Don't count on the feeling coming back. It was hard for me for about two years, because one doctor told me I could wake up any morning and it might come back. So you wake up every day thinking, Today's the day! Then it's not."

The lack of feeling in his fingers stems from a quartet of neck surgeries, which caused him to miss the 2011 season. While it's not exactly an unexpected side effect, it does make his production all that more impressive -- and might explain the increased frequency of Manning's wobbly ducks.

Manning also told King he believes the quad injuries that derailed his 2014 season stemmed from dehydration after catching a stomach bug prior to the game against San Diego, during which he incurred the injury.

"I threw up all night," he said. "Then, in the game, I moved to the right on a simple scramble and my quad cramped on me. It lingered. I couldn't shake it the rest of the year.

"I really studied it hard this offseason, whether it could linger into this year or whether it was isolated. I just think I got dehydrated, and that caused it. I don't think you can blame it on my age. It was just an isolated thing. I've made it through every other season, and this off-season I went through a state of the union physically, if you will, and I started training earlier and made some dietary changes."

At 39 years old, Manning's health as the season presses into December and January will be pivotal to the Broncos' Super Bowl chances. Denver will sit him out of practices often this season to try to keep him fresh, but with age comes many more question marks.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast caps the weeklong Fantasy Extravaganza by talking undervalued and overvalued QBs and everyone's draft philosophies.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Russell Wilson nostalgic ahead of Broncos-Seahawks opener: 'I'll forever have love in my heart for Seattle'

Perhaps you've heard Russell Wilson returns to Seattle on Monday night. Speaking to the media Thursday, the Pro Bowl quarterback predictably spun positive when asked if fans might consider him a villain following his offseason trade.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Rams coach Sean McVay, GM Les Snead sign contract extensions through 2026 season

The Los Angeles Rams on Thursday announced general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay have signed contract extensions that will keep them with the club through the 2026 season.

news

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Every year other NFC North teams think it's their year, that hasn't been the case

With the Packers looking to claim their fourth straight division title, Aaron Rodgers comments on how his NFC North rivals have consistently come up short during his career.

news

Giants DC Wink Martindale on Titans' Derrick Henry: 'He's like our modern-day Jim Brown'

While preparing to face Titans running back Derrick Henry, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale sees arguably the greatest player in NFL history.

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas 'trying to top' record-setting 2019 season in 2022

Michael Thomas enjoyed a record-setting 2019 campaign. Since then, we've barely seen the wideout on the field. After returning to the practice field this week, the 29-year-old said his goal is to be even better than he was in 2019.

news

Commanders' Ron Rivera on Antonio Gibson: 'I trust him. We're going to give him the football'

Despite a shaky preseason, Washington running back Antonio Gibson is in line to receive the bulk of the Commanders' carries in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons on Bucs' Tom Brady: 'He wants to step on your throat like you a roach'

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is gearing up for his second matchup with Tom Brady in Week 1, and he's well aware the 45-year-old quarterback can still be dominant.

news

Rams, RT Rob Havenstein agree to terms on three-year extension

Right tackle Rob Havenstein and the Rams agreed to a three-year extension, the team announced Wednesday night.

news

Vikings pass rusher Za'Darius Smith amped to play Packers: 'That's why I'm here now. So I can play them twice a year'

Minnesota pass rusher Za'Darius Smith, who played in just one game during the 2021 season due to a back injury, believes he was treated poorly in his third and final season in Green Bay and is happy to have the opportunity to vent his frustrations playing for the Vikings against his old squad on Sunday.

news

Patrick Mahomes cautions fantasy owners about Chiefs WRs: 'It's going to be someone different' each week

With Tyreek Hill gone, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes predicts there could be a new No. 1 wide receiver each week for Kansas City.

news

Madden Championship Series opens season with Ultimate Kickoff tournament

The Madden Championship Series' Ultimate Kickoff tournament, the first of the season to pit the top competitors against each other as the official start of the competitive tournament circuit, begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE