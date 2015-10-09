Peyton Manning stack could be huge in Week 5 DFS

Allen Robinson - No shock. The Jaguars top receiver has faced one of the more difficult stretches of cornerback matchups anyone in the league has seen in three of his first four games. He dueled with Josh Norman and Charles Tillman in Week 1, the quietly impressive Malcolm Butler in Week 3, and Vontae Davis in Week 4. In his one game against inferior opponents, he went off for 150-plus yards and two touchdowns. His sporadic production has kept his value at a more than reasonable range. However, the team is still featuring him, and he's playing extremely well. Robinson ranks fifth in the NFL in air yards per target among receivers with 10 or more targets. He's the only receiver in the top-13 with more than 28 targets. The team is desperate to get him the football in high-reward situations. All signs point to him coming down with more of those against the Buccaneers secondary that should actually make Blake Bortles look functional. 2014 DeAndre Hopkins is probably the best comparison for 2015 Allen Robinson. Hopkins finished as the WR15, but had nine games with eight or more points, and seven games with less, finishing with an average of 9.7. There will be ups and downs with Robinson, but this week is set up to be one of the big ones.