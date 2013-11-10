Peyton Manning 'sore' after Broncos' win, getting MRI

Quarterback Peyton Manning continued his record touchdown pace Sunday in the Denver Broncos' 28-20 win at San Diego. He also continued a surprising recent trend: taking a lot of hits behind a leaky offensive line.
The Chargers got clean shots at Manning around his previously injured right ankle toward the end of the game, but he never left the field.
"I'm pretty sore," Manning said during the postgame news conference. "They kind of got me twice in kind of that lower area. It felt better coming into the game after the bye week, but I'm pretty sore. I'm getting an MRI tomorrow so I'll know a little more then."
It would be the upset of the century if Manning wasn't on the field against Kansas City next week. But an MRI indicates there is some level of concern. With two matchups coming up against the Chiefs' great pass rush, Manning's ability to stay upright will be a huge storyline to watch.