Peyton Manning 'sore' after Broncos' win, getting MRI

Published: Nov 10, 2013 at 12:32 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Quarterback Peyton Manning continued his record touchdown pace Sunday in the Denver Broncos' 28-20 win at San Diego. He also continued a surprising recent trend: taking a lot of hits behind a leaky offensive line.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay
will re-air the Denver Broncos' 28-20 win over the San Diego Chargers from Week 10 on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

The Chargers got clean shots at Manning around his previously injured right ankle toward the end of the game, but he never left the field.

"I'm pretty sore," Manning said during the postgame news conference. "They kind of got me twice in kind of that lower area. It felt better coming into the game after the bye week, but I'm pretty sore. I'm getting an MRI tomorrow so I'll know a little more then."

It would be the upset of the century if Manning wasn't on the field against Kansas City next week. But an MRI indicates there is some level of concern. With two matchups coming up against the Chiefs' great pass rush, Manning's ability to stay upright will be a huge storyline to watch.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

NFL Week 14 bold predictions: Cowboys' defense forces turnover bonanza; Rob Gronkowski goes off

Will the Micah Parsons-led Cowboys defense overwhelm Washington? Can Joe Mixon run over the 49ers? Is Rob Gronkowski about to go off against the Bills? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Amari Cooper notes Cowboys WR trio hasn't played full game together: Ds don't 'know what to expect'

The Cowboys haven't had their star-studded WR trio of ﻿Amari Cooper﻿, ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿ and ﻿Michael Gallup﻿ on the field together much this season. "I don't know if defenses really know what to expect from us out of a full game together," Cooper said this week.
news

Mike Zimmer after Vikings' 12th one-score game: 'Another fun night'

A laugher turned into a nail-biter Thursday night in Minnesota as the Vikings staved off an epic collapse to hang on for a 36-28 win over the Steelers. "Another fun night," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer quipped.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW