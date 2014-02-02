Peyton Manning's Super Bowl stumble doesn't tarnish comeback

He didn't see a wide-open Wes Welker on one play in the first half, he was hit as he threw on another, and the ball landed in Malcolm Smith's hands for an interception that was returned for a touchdown. He seemed to be feeling the Seahawks' relentless pressure all night, as he was forced to move around. At one point in the game, when it already seemed too late, Manning flipped through the pictures he has on the sideline, as if in a desperate search for something that would work. He would never find it. The Seattle defense was too fast to allow separation by the Denver receivers, and the only passes that could be counted on -- screens -- the Seahawks were quick to close on. There was no running game at all, and the offensive line collapsed against the pass rush. In Manning's two years in Denver, the Broncos had not had a game like this. And even in a career that has been dotted by postseason disappointment, this will stand out as a stunning flop.