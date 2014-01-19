Peyton Manning's path to Super Bowl XLVIII a story worth telling

On that summer day, Manning had spent extra time working with wide receivers Eric Decker and Demaryius Thomas to try to expedite that acclimation process. On Sunday against New England, Manning completed 32 of his 43 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns, and he was not sacked in a game that largely turned on an injury to Patriots cornerback Aqib Talib. The Patriots had been riddled by injury all season, but this one was too much to bear at this critical moment. Talib was to guard Thomas all day, and once the cornerback went down -- ironically on a play in which former Patriot Wes Welker collided with Talib in the middle of the field -- Thomas was sprung loose, finishing with seven catches for 134 yards and one touchdown.