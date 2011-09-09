Peyton Manning's doctors say surgery went 'very well'

Published: Sep 09, 2011 at 02:40 PM

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning's doctors say his third neck surgery in 19 months went "very well, without complication" and that his prognosis for recovery is good.

Father and son doctors Robert Watkins Sr. and Robert Watkins Jr., who performed Thursday's surgery, issued the statement Friday. The surgery was performed at Marina Del Rey Hospital in California. Manning's previous two surgeries were at Northwestern Memorial in Chicago.

The doctors confirmed that Manning needed surgery for a herniated disk and that his rehab program will begin soon.

Colts officials said Thursday that Manning had an anterior fusion procedure to treat the nerve problem that was continuing to give him trouble months after his May 23 surgery, which they termed as "uneventful."

"Therefore, there will be no estimation of a return date at this time," the team said in a statement. "We will keep Peyton on the active roster until we have a clear picture of his recovery process."

Rehab from the neck surgery is expected to take at least two months and could keep the four-time MVP out the entire season. Manning's 227-game streak of starts, including the playoffs, will end Sunday at Houston.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

