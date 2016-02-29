Around the NFL

Peyton Manning's decision won't come this week

Published: Feb 29, 2016 at 11:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The waiting game continues between Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos.

NFL Media's James Palmer reported Monday on NFL Network's Total Access that no decision is expected this week from Manning about his playing future. Palmer also reported, from a source close to the situation, that the decision will go right up to March 9th, the start of the new league year and when Manning is guaranteed his $19 million salary for 2016.

Palmer's update comes on the heels of Denver Post columnist Woody Paige reporting that Manning would "acknowledge his decision" to retire by the end of this week.

Manning met repeatedly at the NFL Scouting Combine with Broncos general manager John Elway, who also launched talks last week with free-agent-to-be Brock Osweiler, the likely heir apparent at quarterback if Manning steps away after 17 NFL seasons.

Manning is scheduled to speak with both Elway and Broncos coach Gary Kubiak sometime this week, Palmer reported.

The expectation is that Manning will make his final decision next week. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Peyton already told close friends in early February that he expected to retire during the offseason.

It's likely just a matter of the Broncos and their star quarterback hammering out the timing for a proper announcement to honor Manning.

With free agency set to kick off next Tuesday, his fate will become clear sooner than later.

