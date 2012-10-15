Peyton Manning's Broncos, Philip Rivers' Chargers set for a fight

The Broncos' future Hall of Fame quarterback tried his best to lead a comeback against the New England Patriots and long-time rival Tom Brady last week. Unfortunately, Manning's teammates didn't do all they could to help that cause. Big-bodied former first-round draft pick Demaryius Thomas has shown plenty of potential as a downfield threat for Manning, and veteran running back Willis McGahee has posted two 100-yard efforts this season. However, both Thomas and McGahee lost fumbles against New England. McGahee's fumble, which came after he dropped a fourth-down pass in the fourth quarter, ended a promising late-game drive, and he took the blame for the loss. The way that he and Thomas (who has also had his share of drops) react on the field, however, is considerably more important. Thomas can beat Chargers cornerbacks Antoine Cason and Quentin Jammer down the sideline or seam, but unless he can catch and hold on to the ball, that ability will be of little use. McGahee must balance Denver's offense in order to protect Manning. The Chargers are allowing just 74 rushing yards per game, so McGahee can't afford to put the ball on the ground.