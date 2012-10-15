Analysis

Peyton Manning's Broncos, Philip Rivers' Chargers set for a fight

Published: Oct 15, 2012 at 07:33 AM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

It seems as though the AFC West was made for Monday Night Football. Battles between the Denver Broncos, San Diego Chargers and Oakland Raiders have entertained fans across the country for 40 years.

Some of those matchups have been full of offense, while others have been grind-it-out defensive fights. With the cerebral Peyton Manning now efficiently running the show in Denver (he owns a passer rating of 101.0) and the fiery Philip Rivers entrenched as San Diego's quarterback, I expect plenty of fireworks to go off Monday night.

Here are three key subplots to keep an eye on Monday night:

1. Is San Diego's offense fully charged?

It's difficult for an offense to overcome the loss of a big, athletic target like Vincent Jackson (who joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent this offseason), even with the talented players San Diego has to pick up the slack. Rivers finally topped 300 yards for the first time this season in Week 5, passing for 354 in a 31-24 loss to the New Orleans Saints. In that same game, running back Ryan Mathews rushed for 80 yards and his first touchdown of the year, providing what the Chargers hope was a sign of things to come. However, New Orleans' defense can make many offenses look good. Also, left tackle Jared Gaither suffered a late-game groin injury, which could complicate matters. If Gaither can't go (or is too limited to be effective), undrafted rookie free agent Michael Harris will be plugged into his spot and asked to face the Broncos' pass-rushing duo of Elvis Dumervil and Von Miller. If Rivers' blind side isn't sufficiently protected, he'll have a hard time finding targets downfield. To help slow down the Broncos' attack, Rivers will need the run game to be effective, and he must consistently make short passes to his backs, receivers and tight end Antonio Gates.

2. The Broncos must hold on to what they've got.

The Broncos' future Hall of Fame quarterback tried his best to lead a comeback against the New England Patriots and long-time rival Tom Brady last week. Unfortunately, Manning's teammates didn't do all they could to help that cause. Big-bodied former first-round draft pick Demaryius Thomas has shown plenty of potential as a downfield threat for Manning, and veteran running back Willis McGahee has posted two 100-yard efforts this season. However, both Thomas and McGahee lost fumbles against New England. McGahee's fumble, which came after he dropped a fourth-down pass in the fourth quarter, ended a promising late-game drive, and he took the blame for the loss. The way that he and Thomas (who has also had his share of drops) react on the field, however, is considerably more important. Thomas can beat Chargers cornerbacks Antoine Cason and Quentin Jammer down the sideline or seam, but unless he can catch and hold on to the ball, that ability will be of little use. McGahee must balance Denver's offense in order to protect Manning. The Chargers are allowing just 74 rushing yards per game, so McGahee can't afford to put the ball on the ground.

3. The special teams factor.

Denver claimed former Houston Texans return man (and LSU track and football star) Trindon Holliday off waivers this week to help bolster its special teams. Holliday is just 5-foot-5 and 165 pounds, but his elite speed makes him dangerous in the open field. The Texans waived him because he couldn't break returns open like he did in the preseason -- when he brought back three kicks for scores -- and he was inconsistent at best when it came to ball security and decision making. One reason the Broncos took a chance on the diminutive speedster was because they lost receiver Eddie Royal to the Chargers in the offseason. Royal is averaging just over five yards per punt return so far this year, but as he showed by scoring two touchdowns during this final three seasons in Denver, he can break one at any time. Royal isn't San Diego's only special teams threat; receiver Richard Goodman is averaging a healthy 27.8 yards on kick returns.

Prediction

The most important special-teams factor, however, could be Chargers kicker Nate Kaeding's groin issue. Nick Novak, who is 4-for-5 while filling in for Kaeding, will be responsible for field-goal attempts for the third straight week. Will he put his best foot forward on Monday night? This could be the difference in what's shaping up to be a tightly contested game.

San Diego Charger 23, Denver Broncos 20

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @ChadReuter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL TRUE OR FALSE: Rock bottom for Pats? Dallas and Cincinnati BACK? Brock Purdy fraudulent?

Have the Patriots hit rock bottom? Are the Cowboys and Bengals BACK? Is Brock Purdy fraudulent? Adam Schein answers those questions -- and more -- in this TRUE OR FALSE edition of the Schein Nine.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 6 game of 2023 season

Around The NFL breaks down a key moment from each Week 6 game of the 2023 season to stream on NFL+.
news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Browns and Jets rise behind stifling defenses; Texans continue to surprise

This past Sunday saw the last two remaining undefeateds go down. So, what does the NFL hierarchy look like in Week 7? Eric Edholm updates his Power Rankings, with the Browns and Jets on the rise thanks to inspired defensive efforts.
news

2024 NFL Draft order: Bears holding top two picks thanks to trade

Chad Reuter provides a look at the updated 2024 NFL Draft order for Round 1 along with needs for every team. Which squad is holding the first two selections entering Week 7?
news

The First Read: Five teams that are better than their records; MVP rankings; Week 7's must-see matchup

In this edition of The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha identifies five teams that are better than their respective records would indicate. Plus, risers/sliders from Week 6, way-too-early MVP rankings and the must-see showdown of Week 7.
news

Mistake-prone 49ers get wake-up call in 'grimy' loss to Browns

The San Francisco 49ers suffered their first loss of their season on Sunday. The manner in which they fell offers lessons for one of the NFL's top teams and a potential wake-up call, Senior National Columnist Judy Battista writes.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Brock Purdy looks like true franchise quarterback for 49ers; Bill Belichick on borrowed time with Patriots?

Is Brock Purdy a true franchise quarterback in San Francisco? Is Bill Belichick on borrowed time in New England? Did the Jaguars just uncover an unconventional advantage in London? Bucky Brooks provides answers in this edition of the Scout's Notebook.
news

2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 6: Weighing what's next for three slumping offenses

David Carr evaluates slumping offenses in New England, Baltimore and Green Bay, weighing which one needs a hard restart or a soft reset -- and which one should stay patient. Plus, he updates his ranking of the NFL's top 15 offensive players.
news

NFL Week 6 bold predictions: Josh Allen, Bills' D set records; C.J. Stroud finally throws first interception

Are Josh Allen and the Bills' defense both about to make history vs. the Giants? Will rookie star C.J. Stroud finally throw his first interception? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 6 of the 2023 season.
news

Top 10 tight ends entering Week 6 of 2023 NFL season: Rookie at No. 1! Travis Kelce outside top five

The Next Gen Stats analytics team ranks the top 10 tight ends entering Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. Lions rookie Sam LaPorta is off to a fast start, but is it enough to claim the top spot? Where does Travis Kelce rank amid an up-and-down campaign?
news

NFL QB Index, Week 6: Jalen Hurts soars to No. 1; Brock Purdy knocking on door of top five

There's a new No. 1 in Nick Shook's QB Index entering Week 6. Plus, Brock Purdy reaches the doorstep of the top five. Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.