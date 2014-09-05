Peyton Manning's Broncos hit bump in road back to Super Bowl

8) Is anybody going to complete a pass or score when the Bucs face the Panthers? After posting the NFL's worst total and passing offense in 2013, the Bucs used all six of their draft picks on offense and signed Josh McCown to be their starting quarterback -- but didn't exactly see improved results in the preseason, in which they were last in total offense again. Furthermore, Tampa Bay could be without new offensive coordinator Jeff Tedford, who underwent an undisclosed surgical procedure last month, for the opener. The Panthers, meanwhile, aren't in much better shape. Their offense ranked 26th overall and 29th in passing, and they had the fewest plays of at least 20 yards in the league. No receiver who caught a pass for Carolina last year remains on the team, and quarterback Cam Newton is suddenly a game-time decision, recovering from offseason ankle surgery and preseason cracked ribs. Of course, if you like defensive slugfests -- Panthers coach Rivera was Lovie Smith's defensive coordinator in Chicago -- this is the best game of the week. Carolina was second in scoring defense and total defense in 2013, leading the NFL with 60 sacks and allowing 20 points or fewer in 13 of 16 games. The Bucs finished tied for the third most takeaways; it's worth noting Smith's teams have been in the top 10 in takeaways in nine of his 12 seasons as a head coach/defensive coordinator.