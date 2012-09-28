Peyton Manning's 2012 start reminiscent of 2008 MVP season

"At any of these positions -- the offensive line, the receivers, the backs -- the more we're together, the better we can be. There'll be certain things we can do better, and that's a matter of playing together," McCoy said. "And from the first day he was here, Peyton's been open-minded. We wanted to do certain things, and there were certain things from the Colts we wanted to continue with him. Bottom line is, we're all in this together, and that's how we've looked at it from the beginning."