Peyton Manning retires as a fantasy football great

If you needed a spot start in fantasy, one of the best ways to find one was to just pluck a pass catcher working under Peyton Manning. We may not have ever uttered the names Pierre Garcon, Anthony Gonzalez, Austin Collie or Blair White if it were not for Manning, but they scored points for our fantasy teams. You could even make an argument that stars like Reggie Wayne, Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders wouldn't be WR1s without Manning on their side. He always produced at least one top-12 wide receiver for fantasy, but in 2011 when Manning missed the whole season for the Colts, and this final season with the Broncos when he only made nine starts, none of the wide receivers on the team finished as a WR1.