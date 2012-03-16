Peyton Manning rejects Dolphins; Broncos' reps flying to N.C.

According to NFL Network's Albert Breer, the Denver Broncosare sending a plane to North Carolina, where Peyton Manning has been working out lately. Meanwhile, NFL.com's Jeff Darlington reports that Manning called the Miami Dolphins on Thursday to inform them he won't be playing for them. NFL Network will have full coverage of all the developments in this story.
Here's what else is on tap for Friday:
• The NFL informed the players union that it would not delay announcing its discipline in the New Orleans Saints "bounty" investigation. That announcement is also expected to come as early as Friday.
• Day Three of free agency produced some significant deals. Stay up on all player-movement news with NFL.com's Free-Agency Tracker.
• The Bills have been searching for a dominant edge rusher since Bruce Smith, and now they have one. Bucky Brooks says Mario Williams takes a stout Buffalo defense to the next level.
•DeSean Jackson has been putting it all on the table since landing $48.5 million from the Eagles. First, he guaranteed a Super Bowl. Second, he's saying the money won't change a thing.
• Coaches who miss out on Peyton Manning will be expected to mend relationships with their current QBs. NFL Network's Brian Billick foresees tension.
• NFL.com has picked the 64 best teams of the Super Bowl era, and through March, we're asking fans to vote on them.
• The NFL has grown from humble roots to a league with a global fan base, and it's not stopping. Take a look at the sport's evolution.
