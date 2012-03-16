Peyton Manning rejects Dolphins; Broncos' reps flying to N.C.

Published: Mar 15, 2012 at 11:47 PM

According to NFL Network's Albert Breer, the Denver Broncosare sending a plane to North Carolina, where Peyton Manning has been working out lately. Meanwhile, NFL.com's Jeff Darlington reports that Manning called the Miami Dolphins on Thursday to inform them he won't be playing for them. NFL Network will have full coverage of all the developments in this story.

La Canfora: New market strategy

This is the year of the short-term contract. Jason La Canfora explains why players are not seeking lengthy deals. **More ...**

Here's what else is on tap for Friday:

The NFL informed the players union that it would not delay announcing its discipline in the New Orleans Saints "bounty" investigation. That announcement is also expected to come as early as Friday.

Day Three of free agency produced some significant deals. Stay up on all player-movement news with NFL.com's Free-Agency Tracker.

The Bills have been searching for a dominant edge rusher since Bruce Smith, and now they have one. Bucky Brooks says Mario Williams takes a stout Buffalo defense to the next level.

DeSean Jackson has been putting it all on the table since landing $48.5 million from the Eagles. First, he guaranteed a Super Bowl. Second, he's saying the money won't change a thing.

Coaches who miss out on Peyton Manning will be expected to mend relationships with their current QBs. NFL Network's Brian Billick foresees tension.

Debate: Time for some action!

We're only a few days into free agency, but which teams are dropping the ball early in the process? Our analysts debate. **More ...**

NFL.com has picked the 64 best teams of the Super Bowl era, and through March, we're asking fans to vote on them.

The NFL has grown from humble roots to a league with a global fan base, and it's not stopping. Take a look at the sport's evolution.

You could win $1 million with the all-new fantasy game from the NFL.

Happy birthday to Cardinals tackle Levi Brown, who turns 28 on Friday. Also celebrating a birthday Friday is Hall of Famer and Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome, who turns 56.

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top 10 pass rushers: Micah Parsons earns top marks in new Next Gen Stats Pressure Probability Model

The Next Gen Stats analytics team ranks the top pass rushers of the 2023 NFL season using the new NGS Stats Pressure Probability Model. Who earns the No. 1 spot? And which teams land multiple players?
news

Joe Burrow (calf) day to day as Bengals prep to face Rams

The Bengals are fortunate to have an extra day for ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ to get right before taking on the Rams on Monday night. Burrow (calf) is currently day to day, coach Zac Taylor told reporters Thursday.
news

GM Ryan Poles says Bears not 'panicking' after turmoil amid 0-2 start to season

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles addressed the media on Thursday following an eventful Wednesday at Halas Hall. Poles told reporters that despite the 0-2 start to the season, "no one in that building is panicking."
news

Week 3 NFL picks: 49ers roll over Giants on Thursday night; Cowboys, Dolphins and Ravens improve to 3-0

Can the Giants keep rallying to upset the 49ers tonight in San Francisco? Will the surging Dolphins and Cowboys face any resistance on Sunday? Who wins the lone battle of undefeateds between the Eagles and Buccaneers on Monday night? Check out the Week 3 game picks!