Peyton Manning raises $24K with 'Omaha' calls in AFC title game

The Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb. -- Peyton Manning's foundation for at-risk youth will receive a $24,800 donation for all the times he shouted "Omaha!" during the AFC Championship Game Sunday.
The donations were organized by the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce after Manning's 44 pre-snap "Omaha!" calls during the Denver Broncoswin over the San Diego Chargers received national attention.
Eight Omaha companies combined to donate $800 to Manning's "Peyback Foundation" for every time he yelled the city's name during the Broncos' victory over the New England Patriots.
The participating companies are ConAgra Foods, First National Bank of Omaha, Mutual of Omaha, Omaha Steaks, Cox Communications, CenturyLink, Union Pacific railroad and DJ's Dugout Sports Bar & Grill.
Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press