Peyton Manning posts historically bad fantasy day

Historically speaking, you have to go all the way back to 2008 to find a game where Manning had fewer fantasy points than his 2.72 from this afternoon. In Week 13 of 2008 when Manning was still under center for the Indianapolis Colts, he struggled mightily on the road against the Cleveland Browns, only managing 125 passing yards on 21 attempts with two interceptions for a grand total of 0.8 fantasy points.