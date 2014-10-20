Peyton Manning plans his own record-breaking prank

Shortly after Peyton Manning's record-setting touchdown pass Sunday night, the legendary quarterback found himself jogging between Wes Welker and Emmanuel Sanders trying to get the ball back as the two initiated a good old-fashioned game of "keep away."
At the moment, it looked as though there was finally something that happened on a football field that surprised the Denver Broncos signal-caller as he turned back and forth trying to secure the Canton-bound football.
Alas, the prank was on us all along.
According to Demaryius Thomas, Manning himself planned the "keep away" prank. In true Manning fashion, he had his receivers practice it during the week, too.
It's good to know the rumors of his maniacal preparation are not exaggerated.
