Peyton Manning No. 1 in Pro Bowl votes with five weeks left

Published: Nov 20, 2013 at 07:13 AM

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, with 654,309 votes, leads all NFL All-Stars in balloting for the 2014 Pro Bowl, NFL Media announced Thursday.

Fan voting for the 2014 Pro Bowl, presented by McDonald's, will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones until 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 26.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (540,036 votes) ranks second overall, while Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles (453,761 votes), Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson (449,346 votes) and Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (443,533 votes) round out the top five on NFL.com.

Balloting will conclude Thursday, Dec. 26, just three days prior to an exciting slate of Week 17 NFL games. The Pro Bowl players will be announced Friday, Dec. 27.

Players will later be assigned to teams through the first-ever Pro Bowl Draft, which will air on NFL Network during the week leading up to the game.

The 2014 Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, Jan. 26, 2014 and televised live on NBC at 7:00 p.m. ET from Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.

For the first time ever, the Pro Bowl will be "unconferenced."

Gone is the familiar AFC versus NFC matchup that has existed since 1971. Instead, players will be selected without regard to conference in voting by fans, coaches and players. For example, the top six quarterbacks following voting will earn distinction as All-Stars, regardless of how many are from AFC or NFC teams.

The Pro Bowl players are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be eligible for the Pro Bowl Draft.

NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Dec. 23 to Dec. 26. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its all-star teams. It was the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.

Tickets for the 2014 Pro Bowl are now on sale through www.ticketmaster.com. Fans may also call 1-800-745-3000 or visit the Aloha Stadium box office.

