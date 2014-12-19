Around the NFL

Peyton Manning 'moving well' at Broncos practice

Published: Dec 19, 2014 at 05:25 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Rest easy, Broncos enthusiasts. Peyton Manning is back.

Denver's star quarterback returned to the practice field on Friday after prematurely exiting Thursday's session for treatment on his right thigh. Mike Klis of The Denver Post noted that Manning showed "no problems" while "moving well" during individual drills.

Manning initially tweaked his thigh during the first half of last Sunday's 22-10 win over the Chargers. He missed only a handful of plays before returning to the game after halftime.

We fully expect Manning to suit up for Monday night's critical showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. With both teams still in the mix for a first-round bye in the AFC, Manning isn't about to hand the reins to Brock Osweiler.

The bigger question for Denver is whether the Broncos will stick to their ground-heavy approach against a Bengals defense that ranks 24th in the NFL against the run.

