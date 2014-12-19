Peyton Manning 'moving well' at Broncos practice

Denver's star quarterback returned to the practice field on Friday after prematurely exiting Thursday's session for treatment on his right thigh. Mike Klis of The Denver Post noted that Manning showed "no problems" while "moving well" during individual drills.
We fully expect Manning to suit up for Monday night's critical showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. With both teams still in the mix for a first-round bye in the AFC, Manning isn't about to hand the reins to Brock Osweiler.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 16 game and recaps the Jaguars' win over the Titans. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.