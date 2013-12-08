Peyton Manning leads Denver Broncos to blowout of Tennessee Titans

Manning's 39 completions set a team record. His 59 attempts matched a franchise high. His seven games with at least four touchdowns are the most in NFL history. He's now in the playoffs for the 13th time, which breaks a record for a quarterback that he shared with Brett Favre. Manning led the Broncos (11-2) past the 50-point mark for the third time the year. The Broncos ran a whopping 91 plays on offense, giving them plenty of chances to eat away a 21-10 second-quarter deficit.