Peyton Manning leads Broncos over Saints

DENVER -- Peyton Manning shook off a bleeding right thumb after banging it on an opponent's helmet to throw for 305 yards and three scores and lead the Denver Broncos to a 34-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.
It was Manning's fifth straight 300-yard game, setting a franchise record for Denver (4-3) and matching his personal best.
Denver held Drew Brees and the league's top-ranked passing offense to 213 yards passing in Joe Vitt's debut as interim coach after serving a six-game suspension for the team's bounty scandal.
