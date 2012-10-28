Peyton Manning leads Broncos over Saints

Published: Oct 28, 2012 at 04:42 PM

DENVER -- Peyton Manning shook off a bleeding right thumb after banging it on an opponent's helmet to throw for 305 yards and three scores and lead the Denver Broncos to a 34-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.

It was Manning's fifth straight 300-yard game, setting a franchise record for Denver (4-3) and matching his personal best.

The Broncos won two in a row for the first time this season. They gained 530 yards against the Saints (2-5), who came in with the NFL's worst defense.

Denver held Drew Brees and the league's top-ranked passing offense to 213 yards passing in Joe Vitt's debut as interim coach after serving a six-game suspension for the team's bounty scandal.

