Peyton Manning joins 500 club, Broncos handle Cardinals

Published: Oct 05, 2014 at 01:55 PM

DENVER -- Peyton Manning joined Brett Favre in the NFL's most exclusive of clubs with his 500th touchdown pass Sunday when the Denver Broncos handed the Arizona Cardinals their first loss, 41-20.

Manning finished with four TD throws, moving him within five of Favre's record 508.

Manning found tight end Julius Thomas twice in the end zone, including the touchstone touchdown, a 7-yard dart in the first quarter.

Yet, it was wide receiver Demaryius Thomas who had the biggest day for the Broncos (3-1) with eight catches for a team-record 226 yards and two TDs. That beat Shannon Sharpe's mark of 214 yards set against Kansas City in 2002.

Arizona (3-1) lost for the first time and saw quarterback Drew Stanton leave with a possible concussion.

