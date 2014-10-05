Peyton Manning joins 500 club, Broncos handle Cardinals

DENVER -- Peyton Manning joined Brett Favre in the NFL's most exclusive of clubs with his 500th touchdown pass Sunday when the Denver Broncos handed the Arizona Cardinals their first loss, 41-20.
NFL Replay
Relive the Denver Broncos' history-making 41-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
Manning finished with four TD throws, moving him within five of Favre's record 508.
Manning found tight end Julius Thomas twice in the end zone, including the touchstone touchdown, a 7-yard dart in the first quarter.
Yet, it was wide receiver Demaryius Thomas who had the biggest day for the Broncos (3-1) with eight catches for a team-record 226 yards and two TDs. That beat Shannon Sharpe's mark of 214 yards set against Kansas City in 2002.
Arizona (3-1) lost for the first time and saw quarterback Drew Stanton leave with a possible concussion.
