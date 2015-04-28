Peyton Manning: 'I don't see it as a farewell tour'

The Denver Broncos quarterback met with reporters on Tuesday to say of his upcoming age 39 campaign: "I don't see it as a farewell tour."
"I'm not interested in answering questions about how old I am," Manning quipped after declaring that he feels "good physically."
Manning was seen throwing during Tuesday's workout, Denver's first on-field opportunity to unpack coach Gary Kubiak's new offense.
Peyton stressed the team remains in a learning phase, but said he was "enjoying" the process of picking up the playbook, which might not look as drastically different as some expect. Kubiak made it clear during last month's NFL Annual Meeting that he planned to keep aspects of the offense that helped Manning unfurl a whopping 131 touchdowns over the past three seasons.
We aren't concerned about Kubiak and Manning sorting out the attack. The question is whether Peyton's body will hold up over the course of a 16-game schedule -- much less for another two seasons.
