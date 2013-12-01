Peyton Manning hushes critics with deep-ball bonanza vs. Chiefs

But the victory did something more: It at least briefly punctured the reputation that has sprung up around Manning since he arrived in Denver, that he no longer is able to throw deep with precision and reliability. His arm failed him for parts of the game against New England, but except for one ugly throw Sunday -- heaved to the right sideline with pressure in his face and his weight on his back foot, resulting in one of his two interceptions -- Manning looked much more like the quarterback who dominated the first half of the season. He threw for 403 yards and five touchdowns and perhaps of most interest, he repeatedly placed longer passes exactly where they needed to be, most often over one of Decker's shoulders. Decker, who caught only one pass in New England, had eight catches for 174 yards and wound up in the end zone on four of Manning's touchdown throws. And Manning was 8 of 10 on passes of 15 yards or more.