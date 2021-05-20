Around the NFL

Peyton Manning hopes Aaron Rodgers stays in Green Bay

Published: May 20, 2021 at 07:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Peyton Manning changed NFL teams in the latter stages of his career. The Hall of Fame quarterback hopes ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ doesn't follow a similar path.

Manning recently told TMZ he hopes the Packers and Rodgers can hash out their unresolved issues and keep the reigning NFL MVP in Green Bay.

"When I think of Aaron, I think of him as a Green Bay Packer..." Manning said. "Hopefully, they can get it worked out. I look forward to seeing him play this year somewhere."

There was a time seeing an iconic quarterback donning a different jersey would have seemed unfathomable. Then it happened to the likes of Joe Montana, Manning himself, Brett Favre, and then again last year with Tom Brady.

Each situation is different. In some cases, like Manning's, the team chose to move on. Others, like Brady, decided to test out new waters. By all accounts, the Packers want Rodgers to return in 2021. However, the drafting of Jordan Love last year signaled they were preparing to end the relationship at some point.

Manning told TMZ that he thought Rodgers could host Jeopardy! and continue his NFL career if given the opportunity. The former Colts and Broncos QB didn't wander further into offering his guidance for what he thinks Rodgers' next move should be this offseason.

"Aaron doesn't need advice from me," Manning said. "He'll make a good decision. ... We'll see how it plays out. He's done such a great job in Green Bay. I think every player, their goal is to stay in one team the entire time if they can. Obviously, Tom made a move."

Brady and many others before him made a move -- whether forced or otherwise. Rodgers could be next. The question is when.

Related Content

news

Tim Tebow officially signs contract with Jacksonville Jaguars

Former quarterback-turned-tight end Tim Tebow officially inked his contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday morning, according to Mike Garafolo.
news

Texans signing QB Jeff Driskel to one-year deal for up to $2.5 million

The Texans are signing ﻿Jeff Driskel﻿ to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday via Driskel's agents. 
news

Ravens WR Marquise Brown switching to No. 5, last worn by QB Joe Flacco

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown is switching from No. 15 to No. 5, the old number of Super Bowl XLVII MVP Joe Flacco. 
news

Jalen Hurts says he's 'not above' QB competition, ready to work toward being Eagles' starter

Despite the clear indication that second-year QB Jalen Hurts would be QB1 in 2021, the Eagles have yet to commit to the former second-rounder, citing a possible competition for starting duties between he and 14-year vet Joe Flacco. Hurts said Wednesday he's ready for any and all challenges.
news

Jason Kelce: Eagles can compete for NFC East title while in transition period

With a new coach in Nick Sirianni, a completely new staff and a new quarterback in ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿, the Eagles are amid a changeover from the previous regime. Just don't call it a rebuild, says Jason Kelce.
news

Antonio Brown undergoes knee surgery; Bucs GM 'not concerned' about WR's health

After undergoing a knee procedure on Tuesday, Antonio Brown is expected to require a few weeks of recovery before returning to football activities. Bucs GM Jason Licht expressed Wednesday that he is not worried about Brown's health entering the 2021 season.
news

Roundup: Philadelphia Eagles sign OL Le'Raven Clark

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing offensive lineman Le'Raven Clark, a source tells NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. 
news

Lions, Penei Sewell agree to terms on four-year, $24.1 million rookie contract

The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with Penei Sewell on a four-year, $24.1 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Bruce Arians says Buccaneers planning joint preseason practices with Titans

Last season, the COVID-19 pandemic sideswiped joint preseason practices, which NFL clubs have used to get more valuable reps in during the summer. The hope is those sessions will return in 2021.
news

49ers rookie RB Trey Sermon studied Shanahan's offense while preparing for college transfer

49ers RB Trey Sermon feels well-equipped heading into his rookie season having some experience in the outside-zone scheme Kyle Shanahan utilizes in San Francisco. 
news

Odafe Oweh on being Ravens' first-round pick: 'I don't feel like I snuck into anything'

After being selected by the the Baltimore Ravens in the first round, Odafe Oweh feels he landed exactly where he belongs and is working to improve in rookie minicamp. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW