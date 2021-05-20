Peyton Manning hopes Aaron Rodgers stays in Green Bay

Peyton Manning changed NFL teams in the latter stages of his career. The Hall of Fame quarterback hopes ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ doesn't follow a similar path.

Manning recently told TMZ he hopes the Packers and Rodgers can hash out their unresolved issues and keep the reigning NFL MVP in Green Bay.

"When I think of Aaron, I think of him as a Green Bay Packer..." Manning said. "Hopefully, they can get it worked out. I look forward to seeing him play this year somewhere."

There was a time seeing an iconic quarterback donning a different jersey would have seemed unfathomable. Then it happened to the likes of Joe Montana, Manning himself, Brett Favre, and then again last year with Tom Brady.

Each situation is different. In some cases, like Manning's, the team chose to move on. Others, like Brady, decided to test out new waters. By all accounts, the Packers want Rodgers to return in 2021. However, the drafting of Jordan Love last year signaled they were preparing to end the relationship at some point.

Manning told TMZ that he thought Rodgers could host Jeopardy! and continue his NFL career if given the opportunity. The former Colts and Broncos QB didn't wander further into offering his guidance for what he thinks Rodgers' next move should be this offseason.

"Aaron doesn't need advice from me," Manning said. "He'll make a good decision. ... We'll see how it plays out. He's done such a great job in Green Bay. I think every player, their goal is to stay in one team the entire time if they can. Obviously, Tom made a move."