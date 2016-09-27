Peyton Manning gets together with Yao Ming in Shanghai visit

Peyton Manning and Yao Ming, two former No. 1 overall picks from the NFL and NBA respectively, met up in Shanghai on September 25 for "An Afternoon with Peyton Manning" fan forum.
The two legends were posing for photos, and discussed a multitude of topics, from a possible NFL game in China to Super Bowl 51 in Houston, where Yao played for in eight seasons with the Rockets. Ming confirmed that he is planning to attend, as is Manning.
Additionally, the former basketball fan favorite commented on his country's interest in hosting an NFL game.
"I think the NL has so much potential here," Yao said. "The sport is really developing much faster in the last two years. People are really getting into it -- mixing it with lifestyle and entertainment more casually, much more than in the past."
Manning's trip to China later includes "An Evening with Peyton Manning" fan forum on September 28, which will be held in Beijing and will feature a youth clinic the quarterback will lead with local American football players.