Peyton Manning: Gase is a good fit for Sam Darnold

Manning departed Indianapolis after having already authored a Hall of Fame career at that point. He missed all of the 2011 season with a neck injury and after his release from the Colts was signed by the Broncos ahead of the 2012 season. It was in the 2013 campaign that the Manning-Gase marriage drew acclaim as the signal-caller led the Broncos to the Super Bowl and threw for NFL single-season records of 5,477 yards and 55 touchdowns.