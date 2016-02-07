Peyton Manning 'emotional' addressing team Saturday

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Broncos quarterback was among those who addressed the team Saturday night, delivering his final message.
"Peyton told a few jokes to lighten the mood," Ellis said, "but then he got very emotional (when talking about what the game meant to him). And so did DeMarcus. The room was silent. It was a very emotional gathering."
Manning has been mum all week about whether he will retire after Super Bowl 50 and did not tell teammates during his final address that it'd be his last game.
Rapoport added that Panthers assistant offensive line coach Ray Brown addressed his team Saturday with an overall message of love and respect of the game.