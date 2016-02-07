Around the NFL

Peyton Manning 'emotional' addressing team Saturday

Published: Feb 07, 2016 at 04:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Peyton Manning is soaking up what could be the final game of his NFL career.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Broncos quarterback was among those who addressed the team Saturday night, delivering his final message.

DeMarcus Ware also spoke to teammates prior to his first Super Bowl.

"Both were very emotional and near tears," team president Joe Ellis told ESPN's Sal Paolantonio.

"Peyton told a few jokes to lighten the mood," Ellis said, "but then he got very emotional (when talking about what the game meant to him). And so did DeMarcus. The room was silent. It was a very emotional gathering."

Manning has been mum all week about whether he will retire after Super Bowl 50 and did not tell teammates during his final address that it'd be his last game.

Rapoport added that Panthers assistant offensive line coach Ray Brown addressed his team Saturday with an overall message of love and respect of the game.

