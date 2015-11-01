Peyton Manning, dominant Broncos D lift Denver in huge win

Manning has come to believe that his early inaccuracy has been the result of his indecision, and that has been borne of his unfamiliarity with Kubiak's scheme. But on Sunday night, with the benefit of a bye week to study and tweak, he was decisive and sure and with one pass to the deep left sideline for Demaryius Thomas, he recalled the many passes of old he has completed. They might be fewer and far between, but they are still there. And when Manning can summon them -- and he and Kubiak clearly think more are on the way as the offense continues to settle in -- the Broncos can beat anyone. In beating the Packers, they beat one of the last undefeated teams in the league to remain undefeated themselves. There were bootlegs and rollouts and 340 yards and a quarterback who seemed more comfortable in his skin and in his role than he has all season.