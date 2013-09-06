Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos make scary opening statement

Much of the preseason attention was focused on the trio of 1,000-yard receivers Manning now boasts, and so the two touchdown passes to Welker -- you could almost hear Tom Brady's teeth gnashing if you listened closely -- and the two to Demaryius Thomas, including a 78-yarder on a bubble screen, were not unexpected. (Eric Decker had two receptions but no touchdowns.) The scoring plays that will haunt the film study of defensive coordinators, though, were the unexpected ones. The one to Andre Caldwell. And most daunting, the two to tight end Julius Thomas -- "Orange Julius" will surely catch on -- as part of a 110-yard night for him. Thomas is in the third year of his injury-truncated career, a converted college basketball player who played just one year of football at Portland State. He caught one pass, stopped short to elude the defender, then ran down the sideline for a 44-yard gain. On the next play, Manning hit him on the left hash for a 23-yard touchdown. And when it was over, it was Thomas, at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, whom Manning focused on as the player who is likely to bedevil opponents.