Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos invade Oakland

Get a head start on the day's football talk with "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET. Today, former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis and young buck Alfred Morris of the Washington Redskins -- plus all Thursday's news from around the league.
Here's what else is on tap for Thursday:
» The red-hot Denver Broncos enter the Black Hole in search of their eighth straight victory on NFL Network's "Thursday Night Football" (8:20 p.m. ET). Standing in their way will be the Oakland Raiders, with coach Dennis Allen returning to the sideline a couple of days after the death of his father. Don't miss Kurt Warner's exclusive sitdown with Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning on "Thursday Night Kickoff" at 6 p.m. ET. Plus, NFL.com's Bucky Brooks has a complete primer for the game.
» Adam Schein explains why Jim Harbaugh and the San Francisco 49ers might just be good enough to win the Super Bowl with Colin Kaepernick or Alex Smith at quarterback.
» Gil Brandt weighs in on the remarkable performances of the NFL's young quarterbacks.
» Ian Rapoport ranks Week 14's games from best to worst in the Rap Sheet Rankings.
» Former NFL linebacker Akbar Gbajabiamila offers his thoughts on the concussion issue in Inside Out.
» Make sure to vote for the week's top plays and players, including Rookie of the Week, Air and Ground Performers of the Week, and Never Say Never Moment of the Week.