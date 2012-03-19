Peyton Manning chooses Broncos over Titans, 49ers

The Colts' decision to part ways with the four-time MVP, who has thrown for over 54,000 career yards with 399 touchdowns, didn't come as a surprise. Manning missed all of 2011 after undergoing neck surgery the week before the start of the regular season. He was scheduled to receive a $28 million roster bonus had he been with the Colts, a team currently in rebuilding mode with a new coach and general manager, after the start of the league year.