Peyton Manning carried back to Super Bowl by Denver Broncos

Kubiak's offense has not been a perfect fit for Manning -- as well as a bootleg worked on Sunday, it still is a shock to see Manning running it. But Kubiak pulled Osweiler and reinserted Manning in the final game of the regular season when he really didn't have to, when it was the receivers who were more obviously failing than Osweiler. Kubiak said he knew three or four weeks ago that Manning was ready to come back to lead the Broncos, but it was a leap of faith that Manning would be better than he was in the early part of the season, when his body was failing him and the end looked as if it would be bitter. Kubiak, brought in to usher Manning into his twilight, breathed a final gasp of life into a career that has taken the breath away from so many others.