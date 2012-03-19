 Skip to main content
Advertising

Analysis

Peyton Manning brings leadership, bull's-eye to Broncos

Published: Mar 19, 2012 at 11:50 AM

The immediate gushing by Denver Broncos players over the acquisition of future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, while emotionally expected, should give fans pause. As great as Manning has been, he is not the sole missing piece. He's close, but relying on him as a crutch is about as dangerous as the Philadelphia Eagles thinking all those flashy transactions last August would make them impenetrable.

The Broncos won the AFC West and beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs last season because they played with the aggression of fear. They knew they were a flawed team -- they did lose eight games -- but hid their blemishes with relentlessness, persistence and backed-into-a-corner heart.

The addition of Manning could cause some players to think they've got the crutch, a guy to make up for the weak spots many of them had to compensate for last season. That change in attitude could blow everything up. Manning made it happen in Indianapolis because the team was built around him. He's walking into a roster that is still being sculpted, but with the main pieces already in place for the most part.

Breer: Tebow's trade value

What value does Tim Tebow have on the trading block? Albert Breer asked two NFL team executives for the answer. **More ...**

Manning is also coming back from nerve and neck injuries that look promising now but could look different after a few AFC West dates with Tamba Hali.

Manning isn't the type to allow for slippage. Whereas many free agents want to feel their way into a new environment and not threaten existing leadership, he walks into town with enough caché to have players following him from the get-go. His abundance of juice made him the only player who could not only douse Tebowmania, but also likely send it packing after Tim Tebow rallied Denver to the playoffs and created a hysteria through effort, belief and something magical.

Manning will hold players accountable and make them take co-ownership. This, after all, will be Manning's last fling at legacy-building and trying to win a Super Bowl.

The Broncos' coaching staff already is shredding much of its playbook from last season, adding its baseline agenda but leaving pages blank for Manning to fill in. The personnel staff is beefing up an offense that lost tight end Daniel Fells and wide receiver Eddie Royal, two nice young players. It's also looking at backup quarterbacks, possibly one in free agency and one to draft.

Frankly, what would be wrong with Denver adding Vince Young and keeping some of the run-pass concepts in its hip pocket in case he's got to play? Young would learn behind one of the best and also give Denver a backup with a twist.

As for the division, Chargers coach Norv Turner said Manning's arrival turned the once one-quarterback AFC West (San Diego's Philip Rivers) into one that boasts Manning, Oakland's Carson Palmer, Rivers -- and a good Chiefs team. While Denver clearly looks like the March favorite to win the division because of Manning, San Diego quietly has re-stocked in free agency and can't be discounted. The Chiefs won't be a walkover either.

Nobody knows about the Raiders, but with Palmer having an offseason to get ready, they could be as dangerous as any team in the AFC West.

Turner said that even though Denver will be much more of a passing team with Manning at the helm, it won't change how San Diego or other teams build their defenses. Since most teams are pass-first, possessing as many pass rushers, defensive backs and players that can tackle in the open field remains a premium.

"The tie-in is how you get ready to play against them knowing he's there," Turner said.

Last season, Broncos' opponents had to game plan for a running team with a running quarterback. This season, Denver will be more orthodox, even though Manning brings his own set of problems for defensive coordinators.

Instant Debate: Suddenly Super?

With Peyton Manning taking over behind center, did the Broncos just become AFC favorites? Our analysts weigh in. **More ...**

Then again, the guy running things just put a bull's-eye on the Broncos. Denver faces a schedule as unforgiving as John Elway has been to Tebowmania. The non-divisional schedule is the NFC South (Tampa Bay, New Orleans, Atlanta, Carolina), the AFC North (Cincinnati, Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh) plus Houston and New England.

Texans linebacker Brian Cushing, who no longer has to face Manning and the Colts twice a season, told me the Texans will be "excited" to play at Denver next season. That's code for: "We beat the Colts with him (rarely) and we'll beat the Broncos with him."

Teams will come at Denver much harder than they came at the Broncos and Tebow last season. Opponents didn't seem to ever take Denver as seriously as they needed to until Tebow made something special happen in the waning moments. Now, they'll be ready before kickoff.

It's a new era in Denver.

Follow Steve Wyche on Twitter @wyche89

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2024 NFL Draft: Who is the best non-quarterback in this year's class?

The quarterbacks are sure to headline the 2024 NFL Draft, but who is the best non-QB in this class? Our analysts have three prospects in mind.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Pro execs, scouts, coaches rank and evaluate the top 20 prospects in this QB class

The 2024 NFL Draft's quarterback class has been analyzed by draftniks for months, but what do the actual teams think of this crop? Tom Pelissero reveals QB prospect rankings and evaluations based on dozens of conversations with league executives, scouts and coaches.
news

Dan Parr 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Three trades reshuffle Round 1; five quarterbacks in top 13 picks

In his second -- and final -- mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Dan Parr projects three trades, with one team making a bold move to help its new franchise quarterback. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.
news

Davante Adams among five WR1s who need most help from 2024 NFL Draft

Michelle Magdziuk identifies the five WR1s who would most benefit from their teams adding a talented skill position player in the 2024 NFL Draft -- with all five residing in the AFC.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from Daniel Jeremiah's conference call

Might J.J. McCarthy be a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft? Which team presents an ideal situation for a rookie QB? Eric Edholm has five takeaways from Daniel Jeremiah's pre-draft conference call.
news

Bucky Brooks' top five 2024 NFL Draft prospects by position 3.0: Laiatu Latu new top edge rusher 

Bucky Brooks unveils his final ranking of the top five prospects at each position ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. Whose stock is up/down entering the final stretch?
news

Three win-win trades for Round 1 of 2024 NFL Draft: Chiefs climb 23 spots for Travis Kelce's successor?

Might Andy Reid's Chiefs make their most aggressive move up the board since selecting Patrick Mahomes in 2017 -- and help the Bears' roster-building efforts in the process? Here are three potential win-win trades in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

2024 NFL Draft: How three trends in pro football connect to this year's prospect class

Xavier Worthy's speed might be jaw-dropping -- but it's also part of a trend shaping the NFL. Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Next Gen Stats team examines how three key shifts in pro football are tied to this year's class of prospects. 
news

Five pivotal slots in Round 1 that could change the direction of the 2024 NFL Draft

Could Les Snead and the Rams actually make their first selection in Round 1 since the Jared Goff draft in 2016? How will Kwesi Adofo-Mensah try to better the Vikings with the higher of their two first-round picks? Chad Reuter identifies five pivotal Day 1 slots that can shape the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Peter Schrager 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Giants leap up for J.J. McCarthy; Vikings stick and pick CB, QB

In his first mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Peter Schrager has the Giants trading up for QB J.J. McCarthy. Meanwhile, the Vikings come away with a cornerback, as well as a quarterback of their own. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.
news

Next Woman Up: Melainey Lowe, Director of Football Operations for the Indianapolis Colts

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Melainey Lowe discusses her role as the director of football operations for the Indianapolis Colts, advice she's applied from head coach Shane Steichen and more.
news

NFL draft: Ranking all 24 quarterback classes since 2000

This millennium has now seen 24 QB draft classes enter the NFL. How do they stack up against each other? Where does the 2023 class debut? Marc Sessler ranks them all!