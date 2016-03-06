Peyton Manning announces his NFL retirement

It was strange to see Manning in a supporting role with these Broncos because he was the engine that made his team run for the rest of his career. With the Colts, Manning played beyond his years soon after he entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick out of Tennessee. While he led the league in interceptions as a rookie on a three-win team, he also threw for 26 touchdowns and over 3,700 yards. By the time Manning returned for his second season, he was already playing like a Pro Bowler.