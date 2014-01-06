Peyton Manning and Todd Helton

It was Helton's idea. Because the NFL lockout prevented Manning from having access to trainers and facilities in Indianapolis, Helton suggested he get to Coors Field and work out with Rockies head athletic trainer Keith "Doogie" Dugger. He and Manning had already met. In fact, most of the Rockies management and players had seen the quarterback a few times before, taking batting practice and fielding grounders. Dugger and Helton both said Manning has pretty good range at short, by the way. And the greatest Rockie in franchise history said his longtime friend from Tennessee "went deep" more than once in batting practice. Not just in the thin air of Coors, either. Manning would visit the team on the road from time to time. (Aside: Dugger said the BroncosEric Decker has skills on a baseball field ... able to track a ball well in the outfield and swing a good bat at the plate. Figures -- Decker was drafted by the Minnesota Twins having played for the Gophers in college.)