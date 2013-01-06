Peyton Manning and Adrian Peterson named 2012 FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year at '2nd Annual NFL Honors'

Minnesota' s Adrian Peterson rushed his way into the history books finishing the year with 2,097 yards rushing, second-most in league history and just nine yards shy of breaking Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson's NFL record (2,105). Peterson, who was second in the NFL in carries (348), tied Earl Campbell for the most games with at least 150 rushing yards in a single season (seven). He scored 12 touchdowns on the ground and led the NFL in yards per game (131.1). Peterson accumulated 1,313 yards in eight games (Weeks 7 through 15), the most over any eight-game span in a single season in NFL history. Selected as the NFC's starting running back for the 2013 Pro Bowl, Peterson was nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week seven times, winning three times. This is the second time Peterson has been named FedEx Ground Player of the Year (2008).