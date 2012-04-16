Peyton Manning among first to report for Broncos workouts

Published: Apr 16, 2012 at 03:53 AM

New Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was one of the first players to report for the team's voluntary workouts on Monday.

The four-time MVP decided to play for the Broncos this offseason after spending 14 years with the Indianapolis Colts.

Manning said earlier this month that the workouts will be crucial as he attempts to gel with his first new team since 1998. Manning is also attempting to come back from a neck injury that required multiple surgeries and knocked him out for the entire 2011 season, precipitating his release from the Colts.

"I've seen that firsthand over the course of my career -- that offseason work makes a big difference come fall," Manning said in a video posted on the Broncos' official website. "You can't just show up in September and expect to be successful, expect to win games. And so this offseason work is critical."

