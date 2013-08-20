Peyton Manning, Adrian Peterson head 2013 All-Pro projections

Predicting who will be worthy of first-team All-Pro honors at the end of the 2013 season isn't exactly an easy exercise when starters across the NFL are barely playing. Yet, there have been little morsels of info falling through the TV tray here and there. If you've been paying attention all offseason and know which crumbs to gather -- like when an offensive coordinator points out in February that a guy will be used on third downs a lot (hint ... he's listed below) -- then a team like this can click into place. February and March are the months in which coordinators review tape and tweak or replace schemes for the upcoming season. Thus, whatever you can glean at that time is solid data.