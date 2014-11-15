Peyton Hillis (concussion) placed on injured reserve

The Giants announced Saturday that the veteran running back, who suffered a concussion in Week 10's loss to the Seahawks, has been placed on season-ending injured reserve.
This is the second straight year that Hillis has been sidelined by a concussion. He missed a game last December with the same issue, also suffered against the Seahawks. He finishes the season with 26 carries for 115 yards to go with 10 receptions for 87 yards. The Giants replaced Hillis on the roster by signing linebacker Justin Anderson off the practice squad.
Hillis, 28, primarily served as a third-down back for New York. Andre Williams will be rejoined in the backfield this week by Rashad Jennings, who is expected to return to action Sunday against the 49ers after missing five games with an MCL sprain.
