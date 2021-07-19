Peyton, Eli Manning to headline alternate 'Monday Night Football' telecast

Monday nights will be for the Mannings.

Peyton and Eli Manning will co-host a Monday Night Football MegaCast on ESPN2 for 10 games each of the next three NFL seasons, the Walt Disney Company announced Monday.

The partnership with the Mannings includes Peyton's Omaha Production company, which will help conduct the operation. The Manning broadcast will take place remotely.

Peyton has long been sought after by media companies as a game analyst. The partnership with ESPN gives the Hall of Famer some autonomy while joining the media landscape on a weekly basis for the next three seasons.

With the standard broadcast on ESPN, the Mannings' MegaCast airing on ESPN2 and ESPN+ will include guest and celebrity appearances throughout the season.

"Offering multiple Monday Night Football viewing options for the next three seasons continues our innovation efforts and provides additional value for our fans," ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. "Peyton and Eli will bring a different approach, delving into conversation about broader, big-picture topics while also honing in on the game, much like fans do when watching with their family and friends."