Peyton and Eli hoop it up at Duke

Published: Mar 03, 2015 at 07:00 PM

Peyton and Eli Manning's sibling rivalry continues to grow and blossom in front of our eyes. The dynamic fraternal pair now have taken their gridiron grudge to the hardwood.

A few days ago Eli and some New York Giants teammates, including Odell Beckham Jr. and Victor Cruz, shot some hoops at Duke University.

The photo above is from Victor Cruz. He wrote, "Stood on a court where a lot of greats have played and succeeded. My brothers and I only hope to replicate the same and much more. Thank you to the Duke staff for letting us have our own shoot around. I'm the around the world champion btw lol. @pr_again I'm here man, I'm easy to find."

Andre Caldwell wrote, "Heck of a time putting in work with my teammates Duke took great care of us #TheGrindIsReal #XII #ICanHoop"

Forget about the Final Four. This is the epic matchup we want to see. Brothers and ballers.

